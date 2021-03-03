Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading Down 5.6%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.84 and last traded at $111.05. Approximately 6,374,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,883,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.54, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

