Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $27,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,944.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

