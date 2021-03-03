Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Down 6.3%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.86 and last traded at $113.82. 811,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 979,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.37.

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -172.31, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,965 shares of company stock worth $36,273,116 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

