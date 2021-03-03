Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 6.2%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.83. 3,529,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,508,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

