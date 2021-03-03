TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Down 6.1%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11. 1,616,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 859,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a market cap of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

