IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Down 5.9%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $495.58 and last traded at $498.02. Approximately 531,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 466,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.47.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.