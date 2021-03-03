ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.8%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,001,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,600,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.64.
About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.
