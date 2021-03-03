Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,346,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 414,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 419,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 107,825 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 897,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.