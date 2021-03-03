Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 521 call options.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 168,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,126. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

