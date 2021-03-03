Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,382. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.12.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

