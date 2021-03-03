Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 632,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,801. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

