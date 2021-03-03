Flamingo Achieves Market Cap of $57.61 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Flamingo has a market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

