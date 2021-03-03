Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

