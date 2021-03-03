Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,149. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

