Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.06. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 542,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,805. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

