Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 3,579,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,066,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

