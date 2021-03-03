GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 1,478,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,691. The company has a market cap of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

