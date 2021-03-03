Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $117,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,416.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,058. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.