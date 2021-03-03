Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $117,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,416.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,058. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.