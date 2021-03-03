Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 5.4%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.69 and last traded at $72.10. Approximately 2,005,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,629,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Redfin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.