Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 354,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,512. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,201 shares of company stock worth $299,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 338.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

