Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 1,211,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,735,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

NIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

