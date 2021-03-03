BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

