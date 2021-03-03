Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 206.8% from the January 28th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

NYSE NMR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 329,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.