PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $253.25 and last traded at $255.06. 10,809,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,992,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

