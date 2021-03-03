Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.46 or 0.00012812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

