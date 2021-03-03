Curio 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,659.00 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Curio has a market capitalization of $923,723.54 and $75,659.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Curio Profile

CUR is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,776,257 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

