Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.60 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 600.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Constellium by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 2,860,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,314. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

