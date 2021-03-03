The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.76. The stock had a trading volume of 109,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.24. The company has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

