Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $59.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.92 million and the highest is $59.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $249.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $46.74. 631,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -424.91.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

