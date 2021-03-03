Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Buys C$14,150.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$607,176.50.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.80. 253,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,022. The stock has a market cap of C$572.40 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.47. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$16.73.

ALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

