KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%.

KVHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,147. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $233,811.94. Insiders have sold 58,547 shares of company stock valued at $709,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

