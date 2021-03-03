Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 319.6% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HMLSF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

