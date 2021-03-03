Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,036,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,152,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

