Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,036,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,152,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
