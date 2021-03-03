Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 176,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 152,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

EPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

