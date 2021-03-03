PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.78. 227,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 276,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

