Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the January 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,099 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 69,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,430. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

