Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.72. 2,219,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,775,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

