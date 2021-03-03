Cambium Networks (CMBM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

2/19/2021 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $31.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Cambium Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

2/1/2021 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/26/2021 – Cambium Networks is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

1/5/2021 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 281,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Get Cambium Networks Co alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,747,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.