Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $129.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

SNBR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 693,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,845. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,642 shares of company stock worth $3,765,538. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

