salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $269.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,434 shares of company stock worth $16,522,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.