Tap (XTP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,114.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $31,114.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00780706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

