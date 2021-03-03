Kyber Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $381.88 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $381.88 million and $78.68 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059608 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00780706 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007868 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027837 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00061823 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030105 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045133 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.
Kyber Network Token Profile
Buying and Selling Kyber Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.