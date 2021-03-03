Kyber Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $381.88 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $381.88 million and $78.68 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00780706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,263,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,055,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.