Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.42. 410,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average is $169.43. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Target alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.