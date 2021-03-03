fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 18.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.14. 27,624,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 26,480,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush upped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

