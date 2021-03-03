Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veru traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.15. 1,741,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,575,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $945.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.