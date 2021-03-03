Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,506 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $148.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

