Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,506 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.
NYSE:SRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $148.00.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
