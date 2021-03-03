BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Up 6.9%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.46. 109,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 35,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

