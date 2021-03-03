Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $144,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,132. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.