Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.77

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 595717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

