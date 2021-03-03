iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Up 8.5%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.39. 798,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 204,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICAD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $468.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. On average, research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

